AP SSC 2023 Date Sheet Out: Steps To Check the Andhra Pradesh SSC Time Table

AP SSC 2023 Date Sheet: The BSEAP (Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh) released the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) class 10 examination dates on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who have applied for the AP SSC 2023 exam can download and check the time table from the direct link mentioned below. According to the official schedule, the Andhra Pradesh SSC exams 2023 will start from 3 April 2023 and will end on 18 April 2023.

The AP SSC Examination 2023 will be conducted in a single shift. The timing of the exam will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The exam will commence with First Language (Group A).