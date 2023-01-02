Rajasthan Board 10th & 12th Date Sheet 2023: Release Date and Other Details
RBSE Rajasthan Board Date Sheet/ Time Table is expected to be out soon. Details below.
RBSE Rajasthan Board Time Table 2023: The RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) or BSER (Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan) is likely to issue the 10th and 12th class time table 2023 soon on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Once released, candidates can check the RBSE date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12 by following the below-mentioned steps. In the previous year, both Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th class examinations started in the month of March and were concluded in April 2022.
The full schedule of RBSE 10, 12 board exams 2023 has not been announced by the concerned authorities yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest details on RBSE Time Table 2023.
Steps To Download and Check Rajasthan Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10 and 12
Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search the direct link for downloading the RBSE 10, 12 date sheet/time table 2023.
Click on the link and a PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Download the file on your computer.
Check the time table carefully.
Take a printout for future reference.
RBSE Date Sheet 2023: Release Date
As of now, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has not officially announced the release date of RBSE date sheet for 10 and 12 classes. However, it is expected that the RBSE date sheet 2023 will be out in the next week. School Education Minister B.D Kalla might announce the release date of RBSE time table 2023 on the official social media handles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: RBSE Rajasthan Board RBSE Date Sheet
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.