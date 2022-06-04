ADVERTISEMENT

Manabadi AP SSC 2022 Results: Andhra Pradesh 10th Results Declared, Details Here

AP SSC 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check and download the AP Class 10 Results from the website.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has formally announced the AP SSC 10th Result 2022 on the website. Candidates who had appeared for the BSE AP Class 10 exams in 2022 were eagerly waiting for the board to declare the results. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had announced the date and time at which the results would be out.

The official website where the students will find the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2022 is bse.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education updates all the latest details and information on the website. The results are also available for download on the website.

The BSE AP 10th exams 2022 were held from 27 April 2022 to 9 May 2022, as per the dates mentioned in the timetable.

Now, candidates can check and download the results from the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education – bse.ap.gov.in.

Around 6.5 lakh students had appeared for the AP 10th Exams 2022, as per the latest data. Notably, the exams took place offline at different examination centres.

AP SSC 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Here is a step-by-step guide that all the students need to follow if they want to check and download the AP SSC 10th Result 2022 online:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education – bse.ap.gov.in.

  • Step 2: Find the AP SSC Result 2022 link on the homepage and click on it. The link has been activated by the board on the site.

  • Step 3: Enter the required credentials to log in.

  • Step 4: Once you enter the credentials, the AP SSC 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Step 5: Check the details of the scores and click on the download option.

  • Step 6: Take a printout of the results if required.

