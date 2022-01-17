'Dileep's True Involvement in Assault Case': An Old Friend Gives a New Twist

On Friday, 14 January, when this reporter met Balachandra Kumar, he was gearing up for an interview at the same channel where he once had stood waiting for hours. As the deadline given by the Supreme Court to end the trial in the actor assault case is set to expire in a month, the former friend of the Dileep has given an unexpected twist to the case by revealing secrets, which he claims he had hidden out of fear, for years.

On 12 January, Balachandra Kumar gave his statement, under Section 164, in front of the judicial magistrate. The deposition lasted for over five hours. He also gave statements to the police and has handed over evidence, including 40 audio clips to them.