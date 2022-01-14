Won't Arrest Actor Dileep Till Next Hearing on 18 Jan: Kerala Police to HC

The Kerala Police on Friday, 14 January, told the state High Court that actor Dileep and five others, accused of threatening officers probing a 2017 sexual assault case, would not be arrested till 18 January, when his anticipatory bail plea would be heard again.

Justice Gopinath P said that the court needs to examine the fresh case against the actor, news agency PTI reported. “I would like to see his (director Balachandra Kumar) statement and intend to grant protection till then,” the court stated.

The new First Information Report (FIR) is based on incriminating audio clips allegedly of Dileep, his brother, and brother-in-law, among others, discussing a conspiracy to murder the investigating officer and Deputy Superintendent Baiju Paulose.