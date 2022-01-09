New FIR Against Dileep After Audio Clips Allegedly Plotting to Kill Cop Surface

The Kerala government formed a new investigation team for the case in light of the developments. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sreejith will head the team. KP Philp, Inspector General (IG), Crime Branch will also be part of the investigation. Station House Officer of Nedumbassery will also be part of the investigation team. Baiju Paulose, against whom the alleged threatening audio came out, will continue as the investigating official. Crime Branch officials Sudarshan and Sojan will also be part of the team.

In one set of audio clips, a voice, allegedly that of Dileep, could be heard saying that the five police officials who were investigating the case, would be “dealt with.” In another clip, a male voice says that only if they got out could they take revenge. A third audio clip, which has muffled voices, has one person talking about running a truck over Baiju Paulose. "We may have to look at another one and a half crores," says the voice.There is audio indication in the clip that some others are listening.