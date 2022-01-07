ADVERTISEMENT

'Sick! Shame!' Vanitha Magazine Called Out for Actor Dileep's Cover Story

Actors, journalists call out Malayalam women's magazine Vanitha's cover story on actor Dileep.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dileep features on the cover of the latest&nbsp;<em>Vanitha&nbsp;</em>magazine.</p></div>
Vanitha - one of Kerala's most popular women's magazine has been called out by several Twitter users for featuring a cover story on actor Dileep, who is accused to be the mastermind behind a sexual assault case involving a female actor. Dileep along with his family is on the cover of the latest issue of Vanitha, which portrays him as an exemplary family man. This issue comes just days after the survivor in the sexual assault wrote to the Chief Minister of Kerala seeking justice.

Author and journalist Anna Vetticad tweeted stating that, "They should be renamed anti-Vanitha. Sick!"

"This man is Dileep- Malayalam film industry star (pretty incriminatingly) accused of sponsoring the kidnapping & assault of an actress & colleague in 2017...Shame on you Vanitha magazine," posted actor Swara Bhasker.

Here's a look at the reactions that the Vanitha cover story has been getting online:

Journalist SR Praveen tweeted that the Manorama group has been consciously whitewashing Dileep's image ever since his name came up as an accused in the sexual assault case in 2017.

It remains to be seen if the Manorama groups reacts to this Twitter outrage against Vanitha's cover story on Dileep.

