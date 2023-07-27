Blankets, Medicines & More: A Women's Group Is Answering SOS Calls From Manipur

In the first week of May, Anna (27), a PhD scholar at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, received an SOS call from two different relief camps in Manipur – her home state. Some families she knew in Hengbung and Senapati needed mattresses and blankets.

Up until that point, Anna had been feeling helpless in the face of the violence unfolding back home.

Being a Naga who grew up in Imphal, Anna herself had been part of an exodus in 2001. But the conflict that started two months ago was unprecedented. Anna tells The Quint,