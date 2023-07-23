'My Meitei Friends Left': Students Flee Mizoram in Panic Despite Govt Appeal

"The students left for home in large numbers early this morning. Majority of students from Manipur never returned to university since the violence started in May. And those who did were scared after talks of Meitei census started doing the rounds," a Mizoram University professor told The Quint on the condition of anonymity.

As tensions in Manipur continue to escalate, the professor, narrated how panic has gripped the Meitei community in Mizoram after the Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA), an organisation of former underground Mizo National Front Militants, issued a statement on 21 July condemning the ethnic violence in Manipur and asking Meiteis residing in Mizoram to leave “for their own safety."

However, Mizoram Home Commissioner Pu H Lalengmawia met with PAMRA representatives on Saturday, 22 July, in light of the statement and assured the community of their safety and security.