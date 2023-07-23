'We Are Afraid To Go Back': Kuki Women in Assam After Viral Manipur Video

Hatnu Singson, a 42-year-old Kuki woman, left her home in Manipur's Jiribam district on 4 May and took shelter in Assam's Cachar district with her three daughters aged 20, 17, and 13.

And after a video showing a Meitei mob sexually assaulting and parading at least two Kuki women naked, sparked nationwide outrage, Hatnu doesn’t feel safe returning to her home state of Manipur.

“I have seen a video on Facebook where two women were stripped naked. That is very shameful for any girl. We are terrified,” said Hatnu.