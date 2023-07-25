ADVERTISEMENT
Internet Ban To Be Lifted in Manipur 'Conditionally' & in a 'Liberalised Manner'

However, mobile internet remains banned in the violence-hit state, the Manipur government said.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Internet Ban To Be Lifted in Manipur 'Conditionally' & in a 'Liberalised Manner'
The Manipur government on Tuesday, 25 July, ordered the lifting of a ban on internet services across the violence-hit state in a 'conditional' and 'liberalised' manner.

This comes over two months after internet services were banned in the state after ethnic clashes broke out between the majority Meitei and Kuki communities.

However, mobile internet still remains banned, as per a circular issued by the state government.

The government further added that no connection apart from a static IP will be allowed and that service providers will be held responsible if subscribers are found using any other type of connection.

Topics:  Manipur Violence 

