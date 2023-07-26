On Manipur, SC Must Act Urgently & Hold State Govt Accountable: Justice Lokur

A question often asked is: What can a citizen do if the law is misused or abused by those in authority?

The answer is pretty simple. The citizen must go to a court and challenge the adverse order to the extent it affects him or her. For example, if a citizen is dismissed from service without an enquiry, the court will hear his petition and set aside the illegal order. Similarly, if a citizen is arbitrarily arrested, he has a right to petition the court for grant of bail. These are almost everyday situations that citizens face.

But, what if those in authority do not implement a Parliamentary law? What is the remedy then available to a citizen? This question too has arisen before the Supreme Court on several occasions.

For example, the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996 requires every State government to establish a Welfare Board, but many State governments did not do so. Similarly, the National Food Security Act, 2013 requires every State government to constitute a State Food Commission for the purposes of monitoring implementation of the law. But again, many State governments did not establish any such Commission.

Again, the remedy available to citizens was to approach the Supreme Court for implementation of the laws, which they did, and after hearing all sides, appropriate orders were passed for setting up a Welfare Board or a Commission, as the case may be.