'Fake News Spreading Like Wildfire': Meiteis Who Left Mizoram For Assam

Soon after the former cadres of the erstwhile Mizo National Front – now known as PAMRA (Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association) – issued a statement on Friday, 21 July, asking Meiteis in Mizoram to 'watch out for their safety', people from the community have been making their way out of the state.

The Quint visited a camp in Assam's Cachar district, where at least 40 Meiteis who left from Mizoram have taken shelter.

The Meiteis recounted the details of events which led them to flee from their homes in Mizoram – almost 2.5 months after ethic violence erupted in their neighbouring state Manipur.