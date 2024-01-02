AAP To Begin 2nd Phase of 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' Drive, Seeking Delhiites Opinions

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, 1 January, said that it plans to reach over 23 lakh households in Delhi under the party's signature campaign called 'Main Bhi Kejriwal'. The party will begin the second phase of the drive with "jansabhas" (corner meetings) in the city's 250 wards from 4 January 2024.
AAP is promoting this campaign to gather public feedback on whether Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign if arrested or continue to run the government from jail.
Till now, many Delhiites have opined that Kejriwal should not resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP," the party said. The 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign was first rolled out on 1 December 2023.
In an official statement, AAP claimed that the public strongly supports CM Kejriwal, that he should not resign, and that if falsely implicated, he should run the Delhi government from jail.
While addressing the press conference, former Delhi Minister Jitendra Tomar said, "We reached out to 2,382,122 households and sought people’s opinion. We reached out to around one crore people and spoke to them in detail. Around 98 percent of them said that Arvind Kejriwal should not resign under any circumstances."
So far, Kejriwal has failed to appear twice before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam, despite the central agency issuing summons against him.
The ED has directed the AAP chief to appear before the agency again on 3 January 2024. Meanwhile, Kejriwal has labelled the summons as "politically motivated."
