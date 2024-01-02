AAP To Begin 2nd Phase of 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' Drive, Seeking Delhiites Opinions

While addressing the press conference, former Delhi Minister Jitendra Tomar said, "We reached out to 2,382,122 households and sought people’s opinion. We reached out to around one crore people and spoke to them in detail. Around 98 percent of them said that Arvind Kejriwal should not resign under any circumstances."

So far, Kejriwal has failed to appear twice before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam, despite the central agency issuing summons against him.

The ED has directed the AAP chief to appear before the agency again on 3 January 2024. Meanwhile, Kejriwal has labelled the summons as "politically motivated."