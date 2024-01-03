Delhi CM Kejriwal Skips ED Questioning for Third Time, Calls Summons Illegal

The ED had summoned Kejriwal in October for questioning on 2 November 2023, but he skipped the questioning and visited Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections, referring to the first summons as politically motivated and a "fishing and roving" exercise.

Later, the AAP leader had been summoned for questioning on 21 December, but he left Delhi in order to attend a Vipassana meditation session. He had criticised the second summons as "propaganda" and unfounded.

Three AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair have been arrested by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case.