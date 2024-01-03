Delhi CM Kejriwal Skips ED Questioning for Third Time, Calls Summons Illegal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 3 January, yet again skipped questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the agency's probe of the alleged liquor excise policy scam.
This comes after Kejriwal's refusal to appear before the ED on two other occasions in the past, particularly on 2 November and 21 December 2023.
"Ready to cooperate in the ED investigation, but the agency's notice is illegal. Their intention is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal. They want to stop his election campaign," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The ED had summoned Kejriwal in October for questioning on 2 November 2023, but he skipped the questioning and visited Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections, referring to the first summons as politically motivated and a "fishing and roving" exercise.
Later, the AAP leader had been summoned for questioning on 21 December, but he left Delhi in order to attend a Vipassana meditation session. He had criticised the second summons as "propaganda" and unfounded.
Three AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair have been arrested by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case.
