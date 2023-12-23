BJP Leaders Share Fake Screenshot To Take a Dig at Kejriwal Skipping ED Summons

A screenshot of a X (formerly Twitter) post, purportedly shared by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2012, is going viral on social media.

What's in the post?: According to the screenshot, Kejriwal had said, "As a patriot Indian, my head hangs in shame when our corrupt leaders do not appear before ED and CBI even after multiple summons by the investigating agencies, when they should have resigned from their posts immediately as soon as the allegations were made."

Why is it being shared?: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons for Kejriwal to appear for questioning in connection to the Delhi excise policy case.