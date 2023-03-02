BHIM SBI Pay App: How To Make Money Transfers From India to Singapore; Details
The State Bank of India (SBI) is India's largest lender and it has joined hands with PayNow, which is the online payment system of Singapore. This will allow people to make fund transfers, remittances, and payments from India to Singapore and vice versa. One has to download and use the BHIM SBI Pay mobile application to make payments and fund transfers. Interested SBI customers should take note of the latest details if they want to make payments to Singapore.
The State Bank of India (SBI) linkage with PayNow will facilitate fund transfers from India to Singapore via registered mobile numbers and from Singapore to India, one can make transfers through their UPI ID. The BHIM SBI Pay will allow you to make money transfers to anyone in Singapore from India. You should read the right steps to do it.
Here are all the latest details you should know about the BHIM SBI Pay if you are planning to use it to make payments to Singapore. Keep reading to know the latest details.
BHIM SBI Pay: Features
Interested SBI customers can take a look at the features of the BHIM SBI Pay here:
You can send money instantly to Singapore via UPI.
You can receive money from Singapore instantly by using UPI.
You should note that the maximum limit is S$1000 or equivalent INR.
The BHIM SBI Pay allows real-time exchange rate calculation.
These are all the features of the app you should know before making payments to Singapore or receiving money. Contact the State Bank of India (SBI) to know more about the app or how to make UPI payments.
BHIM SBI Pay App: How To Use the App To Make or Receive Payments From Singapore
Here are the simple steps you should know while using the BHIM SBI Pay app to receive or send payments to Singapore:
Go to the PlayStore app or Apple App Store
Search for the BHIM SBI Pay app on PlayStore or Apple Store and download the latest version on your device
Click on the option that says Install to download the app
Tap on Open once the app is installed on your smartphone
Now, apply for registration and provide the required details correctly
You can use the app after registering yourself to make payments to Singapore
These are the important details you should know about the BHIM SBI Pay app. Keep an eye on the latest announcements from SBI to know about the app in detail.
