SBI Introduces WhatsApp Service for Senior Citizens to Receive Pension Slips

State Bank of India has introduced a new service under which the senior citizens will be able to get access to their pension slips on WhatsApp itself. This service will make the life of the citizens easier as the pensioners can get their pension slips from the comfort of their homes by sending a message from WhatsApp. The user has to make sure that his or her name is associated with the savings or current account of the pension account.

This WhatsApp service can also help the account holders to check their account balance and get short statements. State Bank of India has tweeted that now senior citizens can get the pension slip on WhatsApp. Enjoy hassle-free service comfortably. To avail the service, send “Hi” to +91 9022690226 on WhatsApp.