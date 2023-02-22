SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme: Benefits, Features, Interest Rates, and More

The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new retail term deposit scheme called Amrit Kalash Deposit. This scheme is valid for a specific duration and has many benefits like a higher interest rate.

The Amrit Kalash Deposit - a new deposit scheme by SBI is valid for customers from 15 February to 31 March 2023.

According to an official tweet by SBI, "Introducing Amrit Kalash Deposit for domestic and NRI customers with attractive interest rates, 400 days tenure and much more. *T&C Apply."