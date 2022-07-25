SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: How to Register, Latest Details You Should Know

In a recent development, the State Bank of India (SBI) has officially begun offering WhatsApp banking services to its customers. SBI WhatsApp banking provides its customers with different benefits such as checking their account balance; one can also look at the mini statements of their account by opening the WhatsApp mobile app. The State Bank of India (SBI) shared this piece of information via a Twitter post on their official page for the customers to stay informed about the latest update.

