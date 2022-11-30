How Paytm Pioneered Seamless Mobile Bill Payments For Indians
No wonder Paytm has over 350 million active users.
Not very long ago, most of us had to walk to a physical store every time we wanted to get our phone recharged. And if it was past a certain time of the day when the store was closed, we’d have to wait until the next morning for the same.
Thanks to UPI enabled fin-tech apps like Paytm, mobile or DTH recharges can now be done in a matter of seconds, from the comfort of your home or wherever you might be.
All you now need is a smartphone to recharge your phone. Literally everything else, including remembering the expiry date of your pack, is taken care of by Paytm.
Here are the steps to recharge your phone via the Paytm app:
- Open the Paytm mobile application
- Select ‘Mobile Recharge’ from the Recharge and Bill Payments section.
- Enter your mobile number.
- From the next screen, select the pack and the offers from the “Apply Promo Codes” section to get post-recharge rewards.
- To complete the mobile recharge, Paytm gives you several options of payment modes like UPI, Debit/Credit card, Netbanking and Paytm wallet..
And that’s it!
First Time users will need to fill in their number and bank details etc. After your first recharge, Paytm saves your details and every consecutive recharge can be done in a matter of seconds.
Before you can even spell out the full form of UPI, you’d receive a message from Paytm confirming your recharge.
And in case you wish to explore other plans offered by your network provider, Paytm provides you with a full list of plans available, along with the benefits and cost of each plan.
Once you’ve recharged through Paytm, you don’t need to remember the recharge date as Paytm will automatically prompt you days before your current pack is about to expire. That’s one less thing for you to worry about.
Now every time you recharge your phone through Paytm, it also provides you with cashbacks, offers, discount coupons and scratch cards that you can avail at a future purchase. Once you start using Paytm to recharge your phone, you’ll notice that you’re accumulating rupees in your cashback bucket. In addition, you’d have collected a whole bunch of scratch cards that offer you some incredible deals.
With Paytm not only do you have an easy to handle, seamless recharge experience, but you end up saving money and earning rewards.
It also helps to know that Paytm has one of the most reliable and secure payment gateways and interfaces to handle your transaction
. The Paytm payment gateway offers 99.99% uptime which makes it India’s most robust payment gateways.
Paytm is your one-stop solution for mobile (prepaid and postpaid) recharges, data card and DTH recharges; Flight, train and bus ticket bookings; FASTag purchases; landline bills; electricity bills; gas and water bills; movie tickets; stocks and a whole bunch of other utility payments.
To download the Paytm app, click here.
