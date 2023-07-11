7 Desi Queer Films On OTT Platforms That Ameesha Patel Can Watch With Her Family

While promoting her upcoming film, Gadar 2, actor Ameesha Patel came under the scanner for her blatant homophobia.

Implying that Gadar 2 is "good, clean cinema", the actor went on to say, "OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes that you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television".

While queer representation in Indian cinema is barely scratching the surface, positioning it as explicit or unsafe-for-kids is as inaccurate as it is detrimental.