Review: ‘Paava Kadhaigal’ Is a Collection of Compelling Films 

Vaanmagal gives away the main plot point of Oor Iravu via the poster I mentioned above; nonetheless, the real gem is Prakash Raj here. His eyes oscillate between kindness and sheer ruthlessness. Janakiraman (Raj) cannot digest the fact that Sumathi, his daughter, has shunned him and chosen to live on her own terms. He thinks that education is the root cause of misery. He doesn’t want the girls in his family to go to college, read books, and learn what’s happening around them.

Maaran had advocated for education in Asuran (2019), as well, and the social commentator in him is in no mood to give up anytime soon. When Sumathi calls her husband avan (the singular term that’s used for men in Tamil), her mother tells her to say avar (the plural version, which apparently adds a dollop of respect) instead. There you have it – another reason to state why education is important. It removes the barrier between avan and avar.

If the directors had gotten at least an hour each to narrate their paava tales, they could have added more meat to their scripts. By the end of the four episodes, I didn’t particularly feel overwhelmed. I could empathise with the suffering of the protagonists, but all the films had a mechanical precision so to speak. They start with an unexpected feeling of hope and their journeys come to an abrupt halt in the middle of nowhere.

The opening titles, which have the flavour of an animated show, feature a woman reading the novel Madhorubagan (One Part Woman in English, written by Perumal Murugan). Paava Kadhaigal, on the other hand, doesn’t have the effervescence of that kind of literary fiction. Plus, all the shorts are set in small towns, perhaps to say that these cruel things occur on a regular basis in close-knit communities. And, surprisingly, young people, like Sathaar and Sumathi, who long for freedom and liberalism look up to Bombay and other such tier-1 cities. But, in India, cities are really just a larger version of the villages. The tentacles of casteism, discrimination, and their ilk are long and sinewy. They are omnipresent.