How A Queer Screening Of Joyland Led To An Evening Of Shared Joy And Heartbreak

Cinema has always gone hand-in-hand with a sense of community: whether it's bunking school to go watch a film with your squad or screaming at the theatre screen when Iron Man dies in Avengers: Endgame. Watching a film alone is surely enjoyable but watching it as a community is an unparalleled experience.

The LGBTQIA+ community, however, has famously been denied a mainstream space — in cinema and otherwise. Especially in the Southeast-Asian landscape, films have solely treated their transgender characters as punchlines or deranged antagonists.