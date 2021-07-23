Review: Feels Like Ishq is Inconsistent but Pushes the Idea of Love Further

(This review contains spoilers!)

Netflix’s anthology Feels Like Ishq was positioned as a slice-of-life experience and it is. It doesn’t attempt to do much and as a result, some shorts come up…short; a little juvenile.

All six episodes are stories in their own right but that leaves them vulnerable to individual judgement, and comparison. Bollywood, for decades, has been using the thematic simplicity of “love” as a crucial element in its formulaic films. If anything, Feels Like Ishq exposes how glaringly limited Bollywood’s idea of love has been, and it does that with an apparent Bollywood twist.