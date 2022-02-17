Meet Chum Darang, Bhumi Pednekar's Charming Partner In 'Badhaai Do'

Chum Darang moved to Mumbai in 2018 and by 2020 she had signed up for a major Bollywood film. The model turned actor who made her debut recently in Harshavardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do talks to us about auditioning for the Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar film and preparing her role as Pednekar's partner.

Darang also spoke to us about the discrimination she faced outside her home state Arunachal Pradesh and how she made a point to highlight it via a photograph taken outside the Gateway of India. Besides having won several beauty pageants and now debuted in Bollywood, Darang also has a cafe in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

Watch the video to know more about Chum Darang.