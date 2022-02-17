Meet Chum Darang, Bhumi Pednekar's Charming Partner In 'Badhaai Do'
Chum Darang made her debut in Bollywood with 'Badhaai Do' as Bhumi Pednekar's partner.
Chum Darang moved to Mumbai in 2018 and by 2020 she had signed up for a major Bollywood film. The model turned actor who made her debut recently in Harshavardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do talks to us about auditioning for the Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar film and preparing her role as Pednekar's partner.
Darang also spoke to us about the discrimination she faced outside her home state Arunachal Pradesh and how she made a point to highlight it via a photograph taken outside the Gateway of India. Besides having won several beauty pageants and now debuted in Bollywood, Darang also has a cafe in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.
Watch the video to know more about Chum Darang.
