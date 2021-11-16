NCERT Manual on Transgender Inclusion: A Step Towards Liberation for All

A few weeks back, the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) released a groundbreaking booklet designed to sensitise teachers about their implicit gender-related biases: a hopeful step towards creating safer, gender-affirming spaces in schools around India.

Following a social media backlash against this document titled ‘Inclusion of Transgender Children in School Education: Concerns and Roadmap’, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a letter on 2 November, to NCERT, suggesting it was ‘conspiring to traumatise school students in name of gender sensitisation’.

The manual has been now removed from the website of NCERT.