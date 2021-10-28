In a First, US State Dept Issues Passport with 'X', Non-Binary Gender Option

In a historic step, the United States (US) State Department has issued a passport with 'X' written in the gender column. 'X' stands for those who identify as non-binary. The option of selecting an 'X' (non-binary) alongside 'M' (male) and 'F' (female) will be routinely available from early 2022 for Americans on passports and birth certificates.

This is the first time a US passport has been issued acknowledging a third gender. Previously, medical certificates were mandatory to change the gender of a person from what it is on the birth certificate.