'Shaming By Teachers is the Norm': How NCERT's Manual Could Help LGBTQ+ Kids

According to Doel, shaming by teachers is the norm. She recalls an experience in her school days, when her hair grew longer than the 'standard length'.

"I remembered one of my favourite teachers asking me to stand up in her class. She asked me to explain why I have not cropped my hair short. When I honestly answered her question stating that I like my hair a bit longer, she said that she will allow me to keep longer hair if I would wear skirt, plait or ponytail my hair and come to school how the girls did. I can't tell how badly I wanted to say to her, 'I would love to do all of these. But will you really allow me?' I couldn't say that because I was aware of the repercussions and how conventionally feminine boys were bullied by other students in school. I didn't want to go through that. I didn't want to say anything that would reveal my gender identity," she says.