'Policy Based on Gender Discrimination': SC Permits Women to Write NDA Exam

The top court directed that women can sit for exams for entry in NDA, which is slated for 5 September. The top court added that admissions, etc. will be subjected to its final orders. "Cannot create bar for women in NDA," noted the bench.

Senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma, representing petitioner Kush Kalra, had submitted that the next round of examination is scheduled on 5 September.

In a fresh application the petitioner pointed out that UPSC, on 9 June 2021, had issued a notice declaring the date of examination for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force wings of the NDA.