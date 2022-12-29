'Wrapped in Chennai's Warmth, I Met The Rohingyas Who Call The City Their Home'

“I was a shop owner back at home (Burma), and here I am a mechanic. Life with a tiny income is very hard, but at least we get to live it without fear,” Mohammed Yusuf, a 35-year-old member of the Rohingya Refugee camp, said.

I met them in Kelambakkam, where the Rohingya community of 79 members, 18 families, call Chennai their home while recalling being thrown out of their own - Myanmar.

Describing how they escaped the crackdown aimed to crush the locals, 16-year-old Noor said, "It took us about 15-16 days to reach Chennai. We first fled to Bangladesh; before we knew it, the local police shook the little faith left in us to find a home. After spending a few days in Bangladesh, we came to Chennai because one of our acquaintances told us about the living conditions here."