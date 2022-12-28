'Starved for 13 Days, Drank Sea Water': Rohingya Refugee on Stranded Boat To Kin

"My sister and niece told me they didn't eat for 13 days. They thought they would die at sea... They survived. We spoke for 10 minutes and just cried," said Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya refugee in Bangladesh, over a call.

His 28-year-old sister Khatemonesa and five-year-old niece Umme Salima were on the ill-fated boat that was stranded in the Andaman Sea for nearly a month.

On 26 December, after being adrift at sea for around four weeks, the boat was rescued and brought to shore at Indonesia's Aceh island by civilians.

That day, Khan told The Quint he didn't know if his sister and niece were even alive. A day later, he informed The Quint that his sister and niece were indeed alive, and getting medical assistance. As per Khan, at least 20 people on board the wooden, non-seaworthy vessel had died at sea. There were at least 160 on board in all.