'We, Pvt Security Guards, At CSIR-NML, In Jamshedpur, Are Not Paid For 2 Months'

I work as a private security guard at CSIR NML (Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research, National Metallurgical Laboratory), in Jamshedpur, for the last two years. Our salaries for October and November 2022 are yet to be paid.

Getting delayed salaries is not new to us. Every month, our salaries come with a delay of 15-20 days, sometimes even more. It has been over two months, and we have yet to be paid.