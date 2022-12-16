'Bhopal Gas Tragedy Museum Testifies Victims' Agony, It Shouldn't Shut Down'

There was another beautiful dress kept in the museum. It belonged to Bano Bi. Bano Bi was a newly wedded bride. Her husband brought her this gorgeous dress on 3 December (1984).

Her husband requested her several times to wear the dress that day, but Bano Bi didn't wear saying that she would wear it the next day after taking a bath. But unfortunately, she has not been able to wear the dress even today. Bano's husband was also killed in the gas leak.

The museum's rooms are a testimony to the suffering of the people of Bhopal. It's a memorial that talks about the struggle and symbolise to the world that incidents like this should never happen. Shutting down the museum is a significant loss.