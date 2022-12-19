'As an FGME Candidate, I'm Not Happy With NMC's New Rule on Internships'

Producers: Varsha

Video Editor: Pawan Kumar

I'm a medical student from Nantong Medical University, China. The National Medical Commission released an order on 21 October 2022 asking students, like me, who have studied abroad to do the internship for two years after our MBBS. Is it even fair?

We, students, are demanding a rollback of this order as we feel this is a complete injustice to us after the years of hard work we've put in.