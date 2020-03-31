‘I Was Denied Groceries, Called a Foreigner’: NE Student in Mysuru

On Saturday, 28 March, an online order I had placed for groceries got cancelled. I have been studying in Mysuru for almost 2 years now and did not go back home to Nagaland during the 21-day lockdown imposed nationwide, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Since we can go out for essentials, my roommate and I went to the local grocery shop near our house to get some food for the next two days. As everyone else in the queue, we maintained social distancing and waited for our turn. There was a security person checking everyone at the entrance. She checked us after which we were stopped and not allowed to enter the store.