Neighbours Threatened My Sister Who Returned from COVID-Hit UK

There has been a sudden mushrooming of certain miscreants lately, who have assumed the roles of self-appointed invigilators of society at large, labouring under the mighty delusion that it's their duty to inform authorities about anyone who has entered India from international waters.

My sister traveled from Edinburgh to New Delhi two weeks ago. Conscious of the stigma around the Coronavirus outbreak, she self-isolated through this entire duration as a precautionary measure – even though the WHO and Central Government Advisory hadn’t kicked in yet. Needless to say, she was only let into the city after being screened and tested at the airport and after confirming that she didn’t have any symptoms in two weeks.