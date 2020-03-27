COVID-19 Lockdown Day 3: Deoghar’s Busy Roads Left Deserted

The 21-day lockdown in India to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has left roads deserted and shops shut down. Similarly, in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, only a handful of people can be seen in otherwise busy areas.

Armed with a mask and sanitizer, I went to the bypass road and the Tower Chowk area on day 3 of the lockdown to see for myself how serious Deoghar’s residents were about the curfew.

Till a few days ago, one could see thousands of cars pass through the bypass stretch. Now, however, the roads are completely deserted. I could see only one car pass through in the time I was there. There were just five or six people walking around, that too for essential goods.