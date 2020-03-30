K’Taka Health Dept Revealed My Address, Made Self-Quarantine Tough

The only time I came out of my room was to get food and that to at an hour when everyone was done eating. Many a days, nothing was left to eat and I had to order food.

Things were going fine. I didn’t show any COVID-19 symptoms. Everyday, I would get a call from the health department, checking up on my health status. I had also checked with my office doctors in Germany and back in India and they had confirmed that I was absolutely fine.

Everyday, I made sure to check my temperature and breathing capacity which was well within the safe zone.