COVID-19: Flimsy Masks, Raincoats as Protective Gear for WB Docs

I am a resident doctor at one of Kolkata’s biggest government hospitals. In the coming weeks, I expect to be at the forefront of dealing with the deluge of patients that come our way as the coronavirus pandemic spreads further in West Bengal.

Doctors feel they have been left in the lurch because even the best Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that is available to people in Europe and Western countries has not been able to protect them, while we, as government doctors, have been provided with raincoats in the name of PPEs.