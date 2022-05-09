Amy Wax on India: How the West Remains Blind To Its Racist Ideas

(This article has been authored by a member of The Quint. Our membership programme allows those who are not full-time journalists or our regular contributors to get published on The Quint under our exclusive 'Member's Opinion' section, along with many other benefits. Our membership is open and available to any reader of The Quint. Become a Q-Insider today and send us your articles on membership@thequint.com.)

Amy Wax, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, stated in an interview with The Daily Pennsylvanian in 2017 that Anglo-Protestant cultural values are superior.

“I don't shrink from the word, 'superior,’” she said, adding, “Everyone wants to come to the countries that exemplify” these values. “Everyone wants to go to countries ruled by white Europeans.”