Social Media Invasion: The Price of Free News on the Internet

Long ago, we solely relied on newspapers for news; not so long ago, we relied on television and newspapers to keep ourselves updated.

Television news gave us the instant gratification of knowing the news as it happened; newspapers gave us the details of how, why and what as well as further analysis. Those were the golden days.

Then came the 24X7 news channels – with a number of channels at national and state levels, everyone is in a race to have viewers glued to their channel and not switch channels even during the ad break.