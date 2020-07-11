Why Resident Welfare Associations Need to Go

Those are heavy words for something that has welfare in its name, right?

Well, there are reasons. The openly discriminatory systems that are a brainchild of all Resident Welfare Associations in India, are rarely talked about despite their impact. The trend is such that these associations are intolerant to the unmarried young working class, students, single women, animal lovers, animals and basically anyone they CAN oppress.

If “I can and I will” had to be explained in an example, RWAs would be it because the concentrated power of these associations enable them to oppress as much as they want, overreaching their power almost in every day to day aspect.

However, it only came into limelight after the nationwide lockdown in India with harassment cases being reported from all across the country. This is just the tip of the iceberg – the problem has always existed and has been ignored for quite a long time.

It’s time to bring some issues forward.