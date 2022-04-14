'White Supremacist': Twitter Slams Penn Law Prof for Calling India a 'Shi*hole'

The Indian diaspora in the US and other Americans have reacted strongly to the comments of Amy Wax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, who has raked up a controversy by calling India a "shi*hole" during her interview with Tucker Carlson, a news anchor at Fox News.

Wax was attacking the Indian immigrants who judge the United States for its racism or expensive health care, and went on to say that “at some level, their country is a shi*hole.”

“I think there is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-Western peoples against Western peoples for Western peoples' outsized achievements and contributions. I mean, it’s really unbearable,” she added during the controversial interview.