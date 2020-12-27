The Idealism of the Right: Need for Introspection of ‘Faith’

Of all the extremities prevalent in our mortal existence, the one that always ends up whimsically catapulted to the highest degree of histrionic behaviour amongst humans is when a political belief, an ideology of nationalism and welfare state, or better so, a religious faith is contested, questioned, and put in the dock.

This imprudence, as it may seem to some, alone fragments our societal and political strata into segments we today widely know, or rather claim to know of, as the lefts, the rights, the centrists et al. The history of their advent, however, dates back to late 17th Century during the French Revolution. A considerable segment, however, still choose to be undeterred by the continuous frenzy around them and are conveniently apolitical, and rightly so.

A very common occurrence in today’s era of political and religious megalomania where the sheer audacity of people (of any faith bearing any ideology) not subscribing to your views knows no bounds, it is an all-out, no-holds-barred contestation.