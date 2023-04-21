National Civil Service Day 2023: Best 20+ Quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

National Civil Service Day is observed every year on 21 April. The day is recognised to commemorate the great work by the civil servants of the country.

Civil Service department is essential to the administration of the country. It involves officers who are highly involved in the proper functioning of various public service departments in the country.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and an extensive list of All India Services and Central Services Group A and Group B make up the country's civil service.