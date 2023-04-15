ADVERTISEMENT

Guru Arjan Dev ji Birthday Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings and WhatsApp Status

Guru Arjan Dev ji was born on 15 April 1563. Wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings are below.

Guru Arjun Dev is the fifth guru of Sikhs. He was born on 15 April 1563 in Goindval, India. His parents were Mata Bhani and Guru Ramdas, who was the fourth guru of Sikhs. Guru Arjun Dev's maternal grandfather Guru Amardas was the third guru of Sikhs.

The Amritsar Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) was established by Guru Arjun. The entrances of the temple are engraved with "My faith is for the people of all castes and all creeds from whichever direction they come and to whichever direction they bow." and were designed by Guru Arjun Dev.

Let us find out the Guru Arjan Dev ji Birthday wishes, quotes, messages, images, and greetings below.

Guru Arjan Dev ji Birthday Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings

  • Thou O Lord, art my father and thou my mother. Thou art the giver of peace to my soul and very life.

  • Don't create enmity between anyone as God is within everyone.

  • By the Grace of God, I am cured of the disease of egotism, and death no longer terrifies me.

  • Of all the religions, the best religion is to repeat God’s name and do pious deeds. Of all the religious rites, the best rite is to remove the filth of evil intellect by association with the saints.

  • Guru Arjan Dev was a courageous and strong personality. Happy Guru Arjan Dev ji Birthday.

Guru Arjan Dev ji Images for Wallpaper and Status

Guru Arjan Dev Birthday 2023 Quotes.

(Photo: The Quint)

Guru Arjan Dev Birthday 2023 Wishes.

(Photo: The Quint)

Guru Arjan Dev Birthday 2023 Greetings.

(Photo: The Quint)

Guru Arjan Dev Birthday 2023 Images.

(Photo: The Quint)

