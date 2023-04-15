Guru Arjan Dev ji Birthday Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings and WhatsApp Status

Guru Arjun Dev is the fifth guru of Sikhs. He was born on 15 April 1563 in Goindval, India. His parents were Mata Bhani and Guru Ramdas, who was the fourth guru of Sikhs. Guru Arjun Dev's maternal grandfather Guru Amardas was the third guru of Sikhs.

The Amritsar Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) was established by Guru Arjun. The entrances of the temple are engraved with "My faith is for the people of all castes and all creeds from whichever direction they come and to whichever direction they bow." and were designed by Guru Arjun Dev.

