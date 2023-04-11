Happy Safe Motherhood Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes & Messages for Loved Ones

National Safe Motherhood Day (NSMD) is observed annually on 11 April to create awareness among all mothers about the initiatives taken by the Government of India to prevent and reduce maternal and neonatal deaths in the country.

The National Safe Motherhood Day focuses on educating people about paying attention to medical and health check-ups of mothers to ensure safe and sound motherhood.

The Central government of India declared 11 April as the National Safe Motherhood Day in the year 2003. The day also coincides with the birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi, the wife of Mahatma Gandhi.

Let us read about the National Safe Motherhood Day 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below.