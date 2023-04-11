Happy Safe Motherhood Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes & Messages for Loved Ones
National Safe Motherhood Day is celebrated on 11 April. Wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings are listed below.
National Safe Motherhood Day (NSMD) is observed annually on 11 April to create awareness among all mothers about the initiatives taken by the Government of India to prevent and reduce maternal and neonatal deaths in the country.
The National Safe Motherhood Day focuses on educating people about paying attention to medical and health check-ups of mothers to ensure safe and sound motherhood.
The Central government of India declared 11 April as the National Safe Motherhood Day in the year 2003. The day also coincides with the birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi, the wife of Mahatma Gandhi.
Let us read about the National Safe Motherhood Day 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below.
Happy National Safe Motherhood Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for Facebook & WhatsApp Status
Motherhood is a blessing from God. I wish you a happy and prosperous Safe Motherhood.
Motherhood is the best phase of life when a fetus is growing inside your body and that is quite overwhelming. May you and all other mothers in the world have a safe motherhood. Happy National Safe Motherhood Day.
Thank you for always being my inspiration and guiding me in the correct direction, mom. Greetings on Safe Motherhood Day.
Even your silence encourages me because it reminds me of the teachings you taught me. Mom, you never cease to amaze me. Greetings on Safe Motherhood Day.
Mom, even if we fight like rivals, you were always the one who cared, thus I believe our relationship is the strongest in the world. Happy Safe Motherhood Day my dearest mummy.
A mother's influence is still the most potent and beneficial. Because it has taught us how to love and care. Happy Happy Safe Motherhood Day mom.
National Safe Motherhood Day 2023 Quotes for Social Media Status
"A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world."Agatha Christie
"It is not until you become a mother that your judgment slowly turns to compassion and understanding."Erma Bombeck
"Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. Everything gets reduced to essentials."Meryl Streep
"Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children."William Makepeace Thackeray
