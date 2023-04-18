World Heritage Day 2023 Theme: Date, Quotes, Slogans and Importance of the Day
World Heritage Day is observed every year on 18th of April.
World Heritage Day or International Day of Monuments and Sites is observed every year on 18 April to create global awareness about the significance of historical, heritage, and cultural monuments, and measures to protect them so that our future generations can also witness them and embrace the rich heritage of the world.
World Heritage Day is celebrated to honour the distinctive and varied cultural heritage found around the world and promotes respect for and preservation of it for upcoming generations.
The concept of World Heritage Day was first put up by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982, and the General Conference of UNESCO approved it the following year. Since its inaugural celebration in 1983, World Heritage Day has grown into a significant occasion for raising public awareness of cultural assets.
When Is World Heritage Day 2023?
The World Heritage Day 2023 falls on Tuesday, 18 April.
What Is the Theme of World Heritage Day 2023?
Every year, the World Heritage Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year the theme of World Heritage Day 2023 is 'Heritage Changes.' The important topic of climate action and its connection to cultural heritage is the primary focus of the 2023 World Heritage Day theme.
World Heritage Day 2023: Quote and Slogans for Status
"Our rich and varied cultural heritage has a profound power to help build our nation."Nelson Mandela
"A concerted effort to preserve our heritage is a vital link to our cultural, educational, aesthetic, inspirational and economic legacies - all of the things that quite literally make us who we are."Steve Berry
"Happiness is a very proud word of our whole cultural heritage."Erich Fromm
We have been the benefactors of our cultural heritage and the victims of our cultural narrowness.Stanley Krippner
People who alter or destroy works of art and our cultural heritage for profit or as an exercise of power are barbarians.George Lucas
India is not, as people keep calling it, an underdeveloped country, but rather, in the context of its history and cultural heritage, a highly developed one in an advanced state of decay.Shashi Tharoor
Importance of Celebrating World Heritage Day
The importance of World Heritage Day is to raise public awareness of the value of protecting cultural assets, such as old structures, monuments, and historical places. The purpose of the day is to inspire people to value the diversity of the world's heritage and to get involved in its preservation and conservation.
