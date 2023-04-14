Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages & Greetings for Status
Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: wishes, messages, and inspirational quotes by quotes by Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Every year on 14 April, Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is observed to honour the life and legacy of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a hero who dedicated his entire life to advancing the rights of laborers, women, and untouchables. The nation celebrates Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's birthday as a national holiday on 14 April every year.
In addition to drafting the nation's Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar played a key role in establishing India's Reserve Bank of India. As an economist, social reformer, and lawyer, he was the driving force behind one of India's most significant movements, the Dalit Buddhist Movement.
Lets find out some Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below that you can share as WhatsApp and Facebook status.
Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Famous and Inspirational Quotes
"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society."
"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."
"Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle."
"Every man must have a philosophy of life, for everyone must have a standard by which to measure his conduct. And philosophy is nothing but a standard by which to measure."
"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity."
"Life should be great, rather than long."
"Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence."
"History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them."
Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Wishes, Messages, and Greetings
Dr BR Ambedkar was a courageous and strong personality. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023.
Let's pay tribute to the person who worked so hard and contributed so much to give India her constitution. Let's honour Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023.
Even the smallest actions can have a big impact on society. Our nation has seen a huge transition because of deep efforts by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Ji. Happy Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023.
Let us stand against discrimination and inequality as taught by Dr BR Ambedkar Ji. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti, a day when a hero was born.
The Indian constitution was formed by Dr BR Ambedkar. Let us pay tribute and honor to such a greatest personality on his birth anniversary. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.